Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo nearly 50% off from $32 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo from $31.68 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is down from its usual $60 price tag these days and marks a new all-time low. You’re looking at just shy of 50% in savings as well as an extra $4 below the previous price cut from last December. Qi2 chargers may be rolling out this year, but there’s no beating the kind of savings offered by clearance discounts like today’s sale.

This official 2-in-1 charger from Samsung is the perfect nightstand upgrade for anyone rocking one of the new Galaxy S24 smartphones. It has a main 15W Qi pad on the left that’s meant for your handset, as well as a secondary 5W pad that can refuel your earbuds. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Wireless Charging support. This charger boost is compatible with USB PD and Super Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast.

