Hasbro Force FX Lightsabers on sale from $119: Luke, Vader, Obi-Wan, Yoda, more (Reg. $279)

Amazon is now marking down a collection of Hasbro’s Force FX Lightsabers to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Shipping is free across the board, and a new all-time low on the Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber is headlining the savings. It now drops down to $179.99 at the retailer from its usual $279 price tag. Today’s offer is matching our previous holiday mention and is the third-best discount to date. Much like the rest of the lineup, it’s also still one of the first chances to save period. Head below for more.

Hasbro’s Force FX line makes some of the best props for Star Wars fans, and its Elite series is even more notable. The iconic weapon of Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, this is the hero’s first saber that was constructed by him. It features a light-up blade that can be detached from the metal hilt, with battle sounds and light effects ensuring you’re ready to take down the Emperor.

Other Force FX Lightsabers on sale:

Alongside the discounts today, Amazon also has a pair of pre-orders available on some upcoming additions to the Force FX Elite Lightsaber series. Both Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano from the recent Disney+ series will be having their signature Jedi weapons added to the Hasbro Black Series lineup. Each will begin shipping later this year starting in May, and sell for $279 each. They feature all of the same authentic builds, light-up blades, and other details as we highlighted above.

Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber features:

Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure.

