Segate’s 7,300MB/s Lightsaber internal SSDs illuminate your battlestation from $100 (32% off)

There are internal SSDs, and then there are special internal SSDs with integrated Lightsabers like this one from Seagate. The official Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda Solid-State Drives are now seeing some notable deals at Amazon with the 1TB model down at $99.99 and the 2TB variant going for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $160 and $240 respectively, today’s deals are roughly 32% off and the lowest we can find. The 1TB is landing within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the 2TB is returning to the best we have tracked there. A notable option for fans looking to take their battlestations to a galaxy far, far away – especially those with a see-through PC case, alongside more than respectable SSD specs they feature interchangeable faceplates (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker) with a light-up Lightsaber detailing along the top. More details below.

The Seagate Lightsaber Collection features solid-state drives that can run at up to 7,300MB/s with a standard M.2 form-factor and PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe architecture. The aforementioned RGB lighting is customizable to bring a “galaxy of atmosphere to your drive” alongside the custom-built heatsink that “helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time.”

On the portable side of things, especially for folks looking for expanded capacity, we are still tracking the first deals on Samsung’s new T5 EVO SSD solutions. Now up to $100 off with models carrying up to 8TB of space, the deals start from $175 and you can get all of the details in our previous deal coverage – here’s our hands-on review as well.

Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda SSD features:

Features three officially licensed and iconic lightsaber designs—Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. A one-of-kind design lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Designed by EKWB, the custom-built heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

