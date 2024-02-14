Samsung’s new T5 EVO portable SSDs with up to 8TB of storage now up to $100 off (First deals)

Samsung debuted the latest addition to its portable SSD lineup back in November with the new T5 EVO and we are now seeing the first notable deals. You’ll find all three capacities marked down, with the 2TB, 5TB, and 8TB models now selling for $174.99, $319.99, and $549.99 shipped at both Amazon and directly from Samsung. Regularly $190, $350, and $650, you’re looking at up to $100 in savings and the best price we have tracked yet on the new releases. The Samsung T5 EVO lineup focuses on large storage options over the highest-speeds, offering high-capacity solid-state drives for a more reliable solution compared to hard disk drives. Delivering a rectangular form-factor wrapped in a rubberized shell, it features a carabiner-like clip along the top alongside USB 3.2 Gen 1 support, a 2m drop resistance, and Dynamic Thermal Guard technology. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here and head below for more details.

Now clearly, the T5 EVO is not going to be able to reach the speeds of the Samsung T7 lineup and other models in that performance class. So if you’re note interested in the more reliable higher-capacity focus here, something like the Samsung T7 Shield will be a much better option – it is more than twice as fast. You can also land one for a whole lot less on Amazon and get a closer look at those in our review here.

And while we are talking Samsung storage deals, be sure to scope out the offers we are now tracking on its microSD solutions. Some of the more popular options out there, the 256GB Samsung flagship PRO Ultimate microSD is now on sale for $28alongside its 512GB 200MB/s Ultimate microSD card – the largest-capacity model in the lineup – down at $48 shipped.

Samsung T5 EVO features:

We went big and made it portable; It’s the T5 EVO—an ideal choice for gamers and content creators; This SSD is engineered to handle large file transfers while still small to take on the go. Make a big save wherever your projects take you with the small but mighty T5 EVO; It’s light enough to take anywhere and comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, making it an easy way to store more on-the-go. Forget external HDDs; The T5 EVO is optimized for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds your hard drive will be jealous of; It’s supported by USB 3.2 Gen 1 for superb performance. Set your sights high; This strong, sturdy sidekick will help you see it through with shock resistance and fall protection up to 6 feet.

