Hoka Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes are now 20% off at $132

As a part of a Dick’s Sporting Goods sale, you can now snag a pair of the Hoka Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes for $30 off its original price, coming in at $132. Available in two colorways – Outerspace/All Aboard and Puffin’s Bill/Amber Yellow – the Bondi 8 Cushioned Running Shoes are an everyday running shoe that feature an engineered mesh construction, a partially gusseted tongue, and a heel pull tab, making it easy to take the shoes both on and off – coming in at $132 shipped. Head below to learn more about the Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes from Hoka.

Designed for your everyday run or walk, the Bondi 8 Running Shoes are made of lightweight, resilient foam, and they have a durabrasion rubber outsole which adds additional durability and stability while on the move. You can feel good while wearing these shoes on your next run or walk in the park as well, as they’re vegan running shoes, meaning they’re manufactured completely free of animal products including leather, fur, silk, and wool. The Bondi 8’s also feature an Ortholite hybrid sockliner that helps to regulate foot temperature providing you with comfort even while you are working your hardest on the track or in a training session. Grab a pair here for $132, and be sure to check out more from Dick’s Sporting Goods’ current sale, then head over to our fashion hub for additional deals on shoes and apparel.

More on Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes:

One of the hardest working shoes in the HOKA lineup, the Bondi takes a bold step forward this season reworked with softer, lighter foams and a brand-new extended heel geometry. Taking on a billowed effect, the rear crash pad affords an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel strike to forefoot transaction.

