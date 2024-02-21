Let Anker’s L60 smart robot vac clean the house from $200, or $280 with self empty station

Update: Prime members can now score the eufy Clean L60 Robot Vacuum with the Self Empty Station down at $279.99 shipped using code USL60SES at checkout.

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on its eufy L60 smart robotic cleaner systems today. You can grab the eufy Clean L60 Robot Vacuum on its own down at $199.99 shipped or with the included Self Empty Station down at $319.99 shipped – be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $280 and $400 respectively, you’re looking at a solid $80 in savings on both options to match our previous mentions. This is among the lowest we have tracked on the robotic vacuum on its own and one of only a couple deals ever on the combo. The Clean L60 offers a notable middle ground between the ultra high-end systems and the not nearly as useful budget models. All of the details you need are down below.

The eufy L60 smart robotic cleaner features 5,000Pa of suction power to lift up “hair, crumbs, and dust in just one pass, ensuring a spotless living space.” The system’s “Precision Mapping” and iPath Laser Navigation leverages LiDAR tech to create “accurate maps for efficient cleaning routes” and to avoid getting hung up on pair of shoes or something while your expecting it to clean the house when at work. The specific room selection, no-go zone setup, and multi-floor mapping are nice touches, but let’s now talk about the self empty station.

The included self empty station option provides a far more autonomous cleaning experience, housing dirt and debris for up to 60 days at a time before you’ll need to get involved in cleaning your floors at all. It also sports hair detangling tech that “slices through hair that gets wrapped around the roller brush with ease.”

eufy L60 smart robotic cleaner features:

Hair Detangling Technology: End the need for manual hair removal from the roller brush. The Self-Empty Station’s Hair Detangling technology slices through hair that gets wrapped around the roller brush with ease.

Up to 60 Days* of Hands-Free Cleaning: 17,000 Pa of suction draws dust and debris out of L60’s dust bin and transfers it to a 2.5 L dust bag in the Self-Empty Station. Thanks to the large capacity, you can wait up to 60 days before replacing.

Ultra-Strong 5,000 Pa Suction: Hair, crumbs, and dust are removed easily in just one pass for cleaner floors.

Precision Mapping for Efficient Navigation: iPath Laser Navigation uses advanced Lidar technology to scan rooms and create accurate maps, resulting in efficient cleaning routes around your home.

Customizable AI.Map 2.0: Use the app to select specific rooms to clean, set up No-Go Zones, and use Multi-Floor Mapping for homes with more than one floor. Attach the mop pad to gently wipe hard floors to remove fine dirt. You can also use the app to select the ideal water flow level.

