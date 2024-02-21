Columbia debuts Omni-MAX, its newest footwear technology for men and women

Columbia yesterday announced its latest footwear technology, Omni-MAX. With Omni-MAX, Columbia combines “versatile cushioning, enhanced stability, and increased traction” at the same time for maximum wear and performance. Along with the announcement, Columbia debuted a variety of shoes with the new Omni-MAX technology, including the Men’s Konos and the Women’s Konos shoes, both available for $120. Head below to learn more about Columbia’s Omni-MAX technology.

Joining Columbia’s other footwear technology – OutDry, Navic Fit, Tech Lite+, and Adapt Trax – Omni-MAX provides an all-around upgrade to shoes that will keep you comfortable on your feet all day long. Omni-MAX delivers performance both on and off water, with dynamic flexibility that will support you whether you’re on the boat, on the trail, or in the backyard – you can find Omni-MAX underfoot technology in Columbia hiking shoes and fishing shoes. Be sure to check out our fashion guide for the latest deals and news coverage on shoes, clothing, and apparel.

Columbia shoes with Omni-MAX technology:

More on Omni-MAX:

Adaptive cushioning with responsive foam that delivers enhanced impact absorption, energy return, and nonstop comfort. Midfoot support designed with deflection domes and flex grooves that reduce load impact and enhance flexibility on variable surfaces. Advanced outsole made with specially-formulated compounds and tread patterns to provide cross-terrain grip in wet or dry conditions.

