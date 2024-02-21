Coredy’s Apple Find My passport wallet starts from just $20 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

The official Coredy Amazon storefront is now offering a deep discount on its Apple Find My Passport Wallet and Holder starting at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, most colorways are now selling for $21.99 after you clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Regularly up to $45, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find on a passport wallet with Apple Find My on Amazon. Today’s deal is also $6 under the previous deal price on most colors. Made of an eco-friendly leather material, you’ll find space specifically for your passport as well as some slots for ID and bank cards. More details below.

Alongside your typical travel document storage, this model also combines Bluetooth as well as access to Apple’s Find My network and audible chimes to help locate the holder if you happen to leave it behind or misplace it. “Connect your 2-in-1 Passport Covers & Bluetooth Tracker to your iOS device with a simple tap by using the pre-installed Find My app.”

Another option in the Apple Find My passport wallet space is the model we just reviewed from Journey. It is certainly a more pricey option, and an arguably higher-end one overall, but it is also a cleaner and more attractive solution if you ask me. Scope out the details on the Journey LOC8 variant right here.

Coredy Apple Find My Passport Wallet features:

Tracker & Passport Holder in One: The Coredy Passport Holder combines Bluetooth tracking technology with eco-friendly leather material to help you locate them once you leave behind or lose your passport quickly.

Works with Apple Find My: Connect your 2-in-1 Passport Covers & Bluetooth Tracker to your iOS device with a simple tap by using the pre-installed Find My app.

Send Location Via Satellite: With a seamless satellite connection, you never have to worry about signal gaps while traveling. (Only supports iPhone 14/14 Pro with iOS16.1 or later in the U.S.)

Sound Alarms & LED Lights Indication: Activate the sound and light indicator with Find My App, easily follow sound and flashes to find the passport holder even if it’s covered.

Worldwide Locate & Find: Stay indirectly with global Find My users and keep your passport cover finder devices traceable and location updated all the time.

