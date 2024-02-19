Tested: Journey’s Apple Find My Passport wallet keeps travel documents secured [Deal]

Today we are going hands-on with the new Journey Apple Find My Passport Wallet. The brand has found itself bringing its design approach and penchant for creating accessories for all of your Apple gear to the Find My-equipped space with its latest LOC8 lineup. Today we are taking a look at the passport wallet holder, but the family of gear also features a MagSafe wallet and item trackers, all of which with hidden internal batteries and mini speakers to support Apple’s location-tracking Find My network. Head below to dive into our impressions of the Find My passport wallet and for a notable 20% discount on it.

Hands-on with Journey’s Apple Find My Passport Wallet

The Journey Apple Find My Passport Wallet presents a sort of bi-fold form-factor complete with vegan leather slats for your travel documents, bank and ID-sized cards, a pen, and even loose change. It comes complete with a rechargeable battery inside to enable built-in Apple Find My network tracking to help ensure you don’t misplace or leave your important travel documents behind.

It sells for $99.99, but you can use code SAVE20 at checkout to knock the price down to $79.99 shipped right now.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Hidden pocket with magnetic closure

Works with Apple Find My App

Finder sound (buzzer)

Holds five cards.

Pen holder

Protective lining and demagnitization-safe film

RFID technology

Built in rechargeable battery (6-month battery life)

Eco-conscious vegan leather

9to5Toys’ Take

Connecting the LOC8 Passport Finder Wallet and Holder with Apple Find My is about as simple a process as it could be. Plug the wallet in with the included USB-C charging cable (more on this below) – you might not even need to plug it in for this process, but I did just to ensure the battery was ready to go – and then open the Find My app on your iPhone. Simply hit the Device tab, then the + button, and the app will find the wallet for you. A few more clicks to optionally name your wallet and add an emoji (this icon is what you will see on the Find My app, like other non-Apple devices), and that’s it. Simple, easy, and hassle-free.

In terms of the actual build quality, it is much of what we have seen from the brand’s other gear, including the ALTI desk mat. It combines a sort of vegan leather treatment with a charcoal-colored fabric – these two materials carry through to both the inside pockets and around the outside of the wallet. Despite the internal tech in place here, it remains quite thin. It is sort of soft like any holder of this nature with a stiff hard panel cover – this is where the battery and technical side of things are hidden.

Inside the passport wallet there’s a pair of full length pockets for a passport and larger documents (like a boarding pass for folks that still use those) alongside five additional slats for cards and things like that. In the middle, along the inside of the spine, you’ll find a pen holder, and behind the inside back cover is a sort of hidden compartment with a magnetic closure for change or anything else you need to secure – a small zipper might have been more suitable if you ask me, but the magnet has done it job so far.

There’s nothing overly groundbreaking or high-end about the build outside of the tech, but it is a nice example of something made from “eco-conscious and durable vegan leather.”

The Journey Find My passport holder obviously houses a battery that needs to be recharged from time-to-time. I haven’t had it for very long, so I can’t confirm its ability to hold a charge for the 6 months Journey says it is capable of, but considering it’s really just powering the Find My action and the ability to make a chime noise, it wouldn’t surprise me if it did.

This battery is charged using an included proprietary charging cable. It features USB-C on one end and a sort of flat magnetic connector on the other that is designed to attach to a hidden port that sits flush on the inside of the wallet – it is neatly hidden behind one of the pockets, staying nicely out of sight when not in use and easily accessible when it’s time to juice up.

I personally hate proprietary charging cables for all of the obvious reasons – you can’t easily replace them or use one of the other 800 cables you might already have laying around in a pinch – but in this case it’s not that bad. This flat magnetic charging connection is an elegant one that keeps the outside of the wallet holder completely free of USB-C ports you’ll only need to use twice a year or so. It also feels like a more elegant and clean charging connection choice than having one of those mini trap doors to cover up a standard USB-C port you’re rarely ever using. Would I have preferred a wireless charging solution? Yes. Something of this form-factor that can easily lay down on a Qi pad seems to be screaming for that sort of treatment, but it is a travel item after all, and most folks are more likely to have a USB-C charging solution in their kit.

In the end, there’s nothing overly remarkable about the physical build here, but it gets the job done while providing a clean and useable form. It’s really all about the peace of mind Apple Find My brings to the equation. Your passport is arguably the most important thing on you while traveling – misplacing it temporarily can be very stressful, and losing it can be a vacation nightmare. If you’re someone who values the ability to zero-in on a passport and the rest of the likely quite important gear you can store inside, Journey’s Apple Find My Passport Wallet might be worth considering.

