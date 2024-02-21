Save $200 on TP-Link’s Deco BE95 mesh Wi-Fi 7 system alongside this 3-node kit at $696

Wi-Fi 7 is here, and not only that, but so are the deals. Amazon is marking down the TP-Link Deco BE95 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Kit to $999.99 shipped. Now before you gawk at such a steep price tag, this is one of the better router systems on the market right now, and it is $200 off the usual $1,200 price tag. Today’s offer is still one of the very first chances to save since launching last fall. It matches the all-time low, too. This Wi-Fi 7 mesh system includes a pair of routers that can cover 7,800-square feet with their auto-adjusting AI-backed smart antennas. There’s dual 10GbE ports as well as 2.5G Ethernet connections around back, with that same kind of throughput applying to the 1.1Gb/s wireless speeds. Head below for more.

If you’re just not going to spend $1,000 on a mesh system, no matter how future-proof it is, then this new Wi-Fi 7 package from TP-Link arrives with three nodes and a $696.49 sale price. It drops from $800 and marks a new all-time low as only the second-ever discount. This is $25 under the previous offer, too, and offers a chance to score 7,600-square feet of coverage for less. There’s tri-band connectivity as well as four 2.5GbE ports, with AI-backed meshing features that automatically optimize performance based on where devices are – just like the model above. It just ditches the higher throughput offered by the 10GbE slots and the 1.1Gb/s wireless speeds.

Today also just saw Ubiquiti launch the new UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra for those who want to roll their own home network system. It comes joined by a matching PoE Switch Ultra that lets you build a tailor-made Wi-Fi system with whatever specs you’d like – be it Wi-Fi 7 or just sticking with Wi-Fi 6.

More on the TP-Link Deco BE95 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Kit:

WiFi 7 includes the new 6 GHz band, which is exclusive to 6 GHz devices, eliminating interference from legacy devices. The additional 3× 320 MHz channels enable more simultaneous transmissions at the highest possible speeds. 4K-QAM brings 20% higher theoretical transmission rates than 1024-QAM. Also, Multi-RU and MLO make full use of every resource and deliver a more reliable network. Our flagship high-end WiFi 7 Mesh system Deco BE95 features the latest WiFi 7 for a combined speed of up to 33 Gbps across 16 streams in 4 bands.

