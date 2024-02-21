Elite Gourmet’s 4-quart electric motorized ice cream maker falls 30% to $49 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet 4-quart Electric Motorized Ice Cream Maker for $48.79 shipped. Down from its usual $70 price tag, it spent 2023 rising and falling between a $90 high and a $37 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, matching Christmas sale prices and landing as the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Elite Gourmet’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP. You can also find a more vintage-looking 4-quart wooden design on Amazon for $59, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon.

With a distressed and galvanized metal design and a motor that mixes at 90 RPM so you don’t have to hand-mix until your arm is sore, you’ll be able to create up to four quarts of creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and even snow cream. This dessert maker is easy to set up and use, just add your favorite ingredients to the cannister, assemble the mixer, add ice and rock salt, plug in and let it go! You can use your own family recipes or follow the recipes that are included.

And while you’re throwing the dessert maker above into your cart, Amazon also offers a 4-pound pack of Morton’s Ice Cream Salt for $12. And for those of you just starting out and unfamiliar with the process using raw ingredients, you can also find the Junket Ice Cream Mix Bundle for $30, which includes 6 separate packets of ice cream mix – two vanilla, two chocolate, and two strawberry.

If you’re looking to continue upgrading your kitchen arsenal, check out our recent coverage of the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0. This upgraded 1,100W model now includes dual-band Wi-Fi for improved connectivity alongside a two-line touchscreen display that allows you to quickly view time and temperature. It features an onboard adjustable clamp that “makes it an ideal fit on nearly any pot that is deep enough to meet the minimum water depth requirements.”

Elite Gourmet 4-quart Motorized Ice Cream Maker features:

WATER PROOF INTERIOR: Distressed and galvanized metal bucket liner for ice cream salt and ice. No more leaks or damage to the wood when in operation.

EASY 3 STEP PROCESS: 1) Mix your favorite ingredients and place in canister, 2) assemble the unit and add ice plus rock salt, 3) plug in and turn On.

NO MANUAL EFFORT NEEDED: A powerful electric motor-driven paddle does all the churning to whip to a creamy consistency in minutes, no more intensive stirring or manual effort required.

WHISPER QUIET OPERATION: The electric motor conveniently locks onto the liner, making sure all parts are interlocked for safe and quiet operation.

CLEANUP IS EASY: The solid plastic liner allows for easy wiping away of messes, cleanup afterwards is a cinch. Easily store leftover ice cream in your freezer, plus included is a see-thru lid that fits right on top of the ice cream canister. Dishwasher safe canister and lid.

RECIPES – Use your own recipes, or follow the recipes included in the manual to get started making delicious and creamy ice cream without unnecessary additives and preservatives of store-bought ice cream.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!