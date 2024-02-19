Sous Vide like a pro with Anova’s upgraded precision cooker 3.0 for $149 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0 for $149 shipped. Down from its $199 price tag, it saw seven major discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to a short-lived $133 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and matches the second-lowest price we have tracked since its launch last spring. It also currently matches the discounted price on Anova’s website as well.

This upgraded 1,100W model delivers more power than the popular Nano models and now includes dual-band Wi-Fi for improved connectivity alongside a two-line touchscreen display that allows you to quickly view time and temperature. It can also be linked to your mobile device to provide recipes and also monitor cooking jobs remotely, and it features an onboard adjustable clamp that “makes it an ideal fit on nearly any pot that is deep enough to meet the minimum water depth requirements.” Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 for $99, down from $149. This updated 850W model has also moved away from Bluetooth and into dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” Like the model above, it sports a similar two-line touchscreen display and provides remote monitoring via the companion app.

Anova Precision Cooker 3.0 features:

Pros have been doing it for years, and now you can too. Sous vide (pronounced sue-veed) is a cooking technique that utilizes highly precise temperature control in a circulating bath of water to deliver consistent, edge-to-edge perfect results, with virtually no risk of overcooking your food.

Our best-seller, only better. The first Anova Precision Cooker launched in 2014 and started a home-cooking revolution — bringing sous vide to the masses and making Anova a household name in the process. This third generation of our flagship sous vide circulator adds key improvements, making perfect results easier to achieve than ever before. What’s different: 1) We upgraded to use dual band WiFi for improved connectivity. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

