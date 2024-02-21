Portable wireless blenders up to 34% off: Ninja Blast USB-C at $52 or Cuisinart model at $53

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Blender for $52.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price at $80, this is 34% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands this model back at the Amazon Black Friday all-time low for only the second time. However we are also tracking a price drop on the portable Ninja variant. While the EvolutionX is slightly below the deal price we are seeing on Ninja’s regularly $60 Blast Portable Blender at $53.99 after clipping the on-page coupon via Amazon, this is a newer and more modern solution. Both will deliver that tether-free, battery-powered blending experience, and you can get more details down below. 

The Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX runs for 20 minutes straight after a 2 hour charge – the brand says this is enough time to blend up your daily protein shakes for a week or more. It also comes with the 16-ounce travel cup and can be recharged over USB. 

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender comes with a slightly larger 18-ounce travel cup with the ability to “blast through frozen ingredients.” It features a self-cleaning program, an arguably more modern design, and USB-C charging. “The ribbed vessel creates a vortex while the durable, stainless steel BlastBlade Assembly blasts through ice and frozen ingredients.”

Over in our home goods hub, you’ll find even more deals on kitchen and cooking gear. One standout from this morning is Instant’s Dual Pod. Now down at $130 shipped from the regular $200 price tag, this versatile coffee maker can handle both K-Cup pods and Nespresso capsules alongside your own ground beans with no extra accessories needed. Scope out the rest of the details right here while it’s still on sale. 

Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX features:

Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Personal Blender does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups. Portable. Powerful. Perfect or use at home or on the go!

