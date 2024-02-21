Instant’s Dual Pod can brew K-Cups, Nespresso capsules, and more down at $130 ($70 off)

Instant Pot Dual Pod 3-in-1 Coffee Maker

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Instant Pot Dual Pod 3-in-1 Coffee Maker for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and now matched at Amazon, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen this model go for less once on Amazon at $127.50 for Black Friday last year. There are loads of coffee maker options out there, but this model stands out with its ability to brew K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules, and your own ground coffee with no additional accessories required. This way you don’t have to lock yourself into either of the major single-serve platforms and still be able to brew your own ground beans as well. Head below for more details. 

Alongside the notable 3-in-1 design here, this model can deliver three different cup sizes from 8 to 12 ounces alongside espresso shots and a BOLD option for concentrated cold brew in the warmer months. On top of that, you’ll find a removable 68-ounce water reservoir for easy refills when needed as well as a travel mug-friendly design – it can accommodate 16-ounce travel mugs up to 7 inches tall by way of the removable drip tray.  

Instant Pot Dual Pod 3-in-1 Coffee Maker features:

Compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod. Use the BOLD feature to create the perfect pour over iced coffee. Fill your glass with ice cubes and select BOLD and 8, 10 or 12oz. Option to add your choice of milk to finish off your perfect iced coffee. Perfect for coffee and espresso, brewing at the optimum temperature (195F) and pressure (19-bar pump for espresso). Brew coffee from your own grounds with included reusable pod.

