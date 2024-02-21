Protect your Mac, iPhone, and PC with an AdGuard family plan for just $30 (Reg. $79)

The internet is rife with scams and potential cyberattacks. With an AdGuard Family Plan, you can protect yourself and your family, and enjoy a better browsing experience. During our Presidents’ Day Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription for more than $50 off at just $30.

AdGuard has earned excellent ratings from reviewers, including a 4.5/5-star rating on Capterra, 4.6/5 stars on GetApp, and 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot.

The intuitive ad blocker offers three core features: an advanced ad-blocking module, a privacy protection tool, and a parental control system. Not only does it get rid of annoying banners, pop-ups, and video ads, but it gives families complete control over the safety of their internet.

AdGuard is compatible with all PCs, Macs, Android, and iOS operating systems, making it usable on everyone’s devices. Then, it gives you elite privacy protection by keeping your data hidden from trackers and activity analyzers. You’ll receive malware protection against phishing websites and intrusive packages, and enjoy a cleaner browsing experience thanks to the reduction of ads.

Finally, with parental controls, you can restrict access to inappropriate and adult content, making the internet safer for your kids. You can easily adjust filters as they get older or if you find that certain settings are too restrictive.

Free up your internet for the whole family. Now through 11:59 pm PT on February 19, you can get a lifetime subscription to an AdGuard Family Plan for the exclusive price of just $30.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!