SteelSeries Apex TKL Mini and Pro gaming keyboards up to $50 off starting at $80

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Mini Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is a 21% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model started to see a few notable price drops in 2023, with today’s offer landing at the third-best price we have tracked, coming within $17 of the Amazon all-time low. It has only ever sold for less twice before today’s deal. This is a notable option for folks looking for a more compact gaming keyboard to save space on the battlestation tabletop while still landing a solid deck covered in customizable per-key RGB illumination from a trusted brand. Head below for more details.

It features custom OptiPoint switches with “zero debounce” and a “lightning-fast” 0.2ms response time set within an aluminum alloy frame. There’s 2-point actuation here that supports a “registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke” alongside swappable switches and “fadeproof double shot PBT keycaps.”

More SteelSeries gaming keyboard deals:

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub for even more discounted battlestation gear.

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Mini Gaming Keyboard features:

Play at the Speed of Light – Outpace leading optical keyboards with 33% faster actuation using custom OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.

2-point Actuation – Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke.

Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.

Streamlined TKL Form Factor – Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

Durable PBT Keycaps – Long-lasting and fadeproof double shot PBT keycaps provide a high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel as well as improved typing accuracy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!