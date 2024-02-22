Score a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $159 (New low, Reg. $299)

Best Buy is offering a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $159 shipped. It only has 4GB of memory and 64GB of onboard storage, but instead of paying the usual $299 going rate that we’ve been tracking over the past few months, you can take $140 off. That brings it down to a new all-time low while beating our previous mention from over Black Friday by an extra $40.

Perfect for a compact everyday carry upgrade to complement your main desktop, or just as a student’s first machine, it’s hard to argue with a $159 Chromebook. This HP model has a 14-inch HD screen and comes powered by an Intel Celeron chip. There’s 64GB of onboard storage and if that isn’t enough, there’s also a microSD card slot.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the HP model above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $479. It’s down from $649 and while not as affordable as the lead deal, offers $170 in savings alongside its gaming prowess.

More on this 14-inch HP Chromebook:

Geared up and ready to roll: Get the responsive performance you’re looking for with an Intel® processor and 64 GB eMMC storage. Stay productive with compatible apps like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and more. The HP True Vision HD camera is perfect for video chats from wherever the day takes you. See more. Play more. Enjoy front-row entertainment in high definition on the 14 inch diagonal micro-edge display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!