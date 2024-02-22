Amazon’s up to $600 55-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV with voice remote now at $420

Amazon is now offering its 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV down at $419.99 shipped. This model launched at $600 last spring and is now 30% or $180 off the MSRP. We have seen this one bouncing between $430 and full price since last summer, but it is now undercutting the most readily available Black Friday offer from last year by $10 to deliver the lowest price we can find. For further comparison, it is also $10 under the price of the smaller 50-inch model right now. Not to be confused with the previous-generation 55-inch Omni Series that sells for $400, this is the upgraded model with a QLED display, HDR10+ gaming, full array local dimming, and more. Hit the jump or more details.

The Omni QLED Series above features built-in Fire TV action for direct access to your streaming services alongside HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and hands-free voice control via the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. It also carries Ethernet and USB ports alongside three HDMI hook-ups and a single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC.

If you prefer to go with the Google TVs, we have a pair of them from TCL seeing deep deals right now. There’s a more modest 2023 model 55-inch variant on sale for $320 shipped alongside a massive 98-inch variant for folks looking to go big marked down to under $2,000 – that’s as much as $3,000 off the going rate.

Amazon Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 48 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

