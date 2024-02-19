Make a statement with TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch 4K Smart Google TV back at $2,000 ($3,000 off)

Update: Amazon has also brought back its all-time low pricing on the more entry-level TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $319.99 shipped. This model launched at $450 last year and is now back at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Features include 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

Amazon is now giving folks another shot at its deep deal on the massive 2023 model TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV at $1,999.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model typically sells for $4,000 at Amazon. This is a big-time price drop at up to $3,000 off, and at least $2,000 off the usual price over at Amazon. At $500 under our previous 2023 mention, it comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked last month and is only the second-time we have seen it down this low. Coming in well under last year’s Black Friday price, you’re looking at another chance to score one of the best prices on a comparable TV from any of the notable brands out there. Head below for a closer look at the specs and features.

The TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV on sale here today features a 120Hz display with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and “blistering fast” 240 VRR. All of that joins AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for “the lowest possible input lag” as well as direct access to Google’s TV ecosystem for all of your apps and streaming services. Built-in Google Assistant voice command action, Chromecast streaming, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and USB ports are also included here.

TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors. TCL’s AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI optimizes color, contrast, and clarity while you watch.

