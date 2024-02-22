Anker’s mini Nebula Capsule Max projector returns to $350 low (Reg. $470), more from $460

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its NEBULA Capsule Max Mini Projector for $349.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $90 off coupon. Down from its usual $470 price tag, it spent the majority of 2023 rising and falling between its MSRP and a $370 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 26% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention from last month and returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This compact and portable device offers a 720p resolution that can be projected up to 100 inches with a 200-lumen brightness for low-light environments. Its one-second autofocus technology provides an “ultra-sharp, rectangular image from almost any angle” upon being turned on and focused at your prospective wall/screen. You’ll be able to download and watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or YouTube from the Nebula Manager Store and can even use the app on your smartphone to control the projector. Do keep in mind though that your content cannot be mirrored or screencast and must be done from the device itself.

And be sure to check out our coverage of Optoma’s all new UHZ55 Smart UHD Laser Projector that just released yesterday as a versatile solution for all home entertainment, gaming, and home office needs. It offers easy installation features, razor-sharp image quality, a fast refresh rate of 240Hz at 1080p, and a 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz for a more immersive gaming experience.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule Max features:

HD Viewing: Cutting-edge DLP technology projects a vividly-detailed 720p, 200-ANSI-lumen image up to 100 inches big. Ideal for use in low-light environments.

Instant Clarity: Get an ultra-sharp, rectangular image from almost any angle with Capsule Max mini projector’s keystoning in and one second autofocus technology

Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with this mini-projector’s 100-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

Smart OS: Download and stream YouTube, Netflix,and more from Nebula Manager Store. Use the Nebula Connect app on your phone to control Netflix on the mini-projector.

NOTE: Copyrighted content from Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule Max movie projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported. For peak performance, please update to the latest firmware.

