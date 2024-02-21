Optoma releases its UHZ55 smart UHD laser projector for home theater and office versatility

Today Optoma released its all new UHZ55 Smart UHD Laser Projector that joins the company’s already impressive lineup of true 4K resolution projectors as a lightning-fast, long-lasting solution for all home entertainment, gaming, and home office needs. Now available for purchase, it offers easy installation features, razor-sharp image quality, a fast refresh rate of 240Hz at 1080p, and a 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz for a more immersive gaming experience.

The new Optoma UHZ55 projector provides a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio with a 3,000-lumen brightness for razor-sharp images that won’t be blurred out when the lights are on. It boasts four times the standard refresh rate at 240Hz in 1080p, giving you a smoother and more fluid PC gaming experience “on par with the fastest gaming monitors,” alongside a 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz for next-gen console gaming.

This projector’s light source is designed with Texas Instruments’ DLP technology in conjunction with Optoma’s DuraCore laser technology to allow for up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free use. It has an Eco mode that, when activated, provides more economical 24/7 performance capabilities for the light source that helps it to last “up to six times longer” than equivalent lamp-based projector options.

“As consumers are looking for increased flexibility and versatility, we are introducing the Optoma UHZ55 that elevates experiences in the home for everything from entertainment to remote work in today’s hybrid office environment. With a crisp, bright image, easy installation features and a long-lasting laser light source, the UHZ55 is an ideal, economical option for any room in the home.” Maria Repole, Head of Marketing at Optoma

To ensure users are getting an optimal and accurate viewing experience, it’s been jammed packed with features like HDR10 and HLG support to enhance the visual quality of your content, more vibrant colors with DCI-P3 WCG, and PureMotion MEMC technology to eliminate unwanted motion blurring. All this is backed by the true 4K UHD technology that displays 8.3 million pixels for detailed, life-like video playback – even 3D content like Blu-ray disc players, broadcasts, and the latest game consoles.

Built to provide versatility between home entertainment and home office needs, installation has been made easier with four corner correction that allows the keystone to be adjusted in both the vertical and horizontal plane. This lets you set-up in any room or on any wall in your home with no headaches. It also comes WiSA HT certified, so you’ll be getting wireless audio that works seamlessly with other WiSA-certified products straight out of the box.

You’ll also be able to screen mirror content from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop through the Creative Cast app. Show off your personal photos to friends, display your work spreadsheets for meetings – or even stream the meetings themselves to a larger screen, if you prefer.

You’ll have near-endless options for entertainment thanks to the Optoma Marketplace having been embedded with all the popular streaming apps. You’ll also be able to go completely hands-free via Alexa and Google Home so you never have to worry about where the remote has disappeared to.

The Optoma UHZ55 projector is now available for purchase

Optoma’s new UHZ55 Smart UHD Laser Projector is now available for purchase with a $2,499 price tag. It can be found at select participating retailers, particularly B&H Photo.

