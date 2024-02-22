Govee smart Wi-Fi electric kettles up to 30% off today: Gooseneck $55 or standard at $40

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Wi-Fi Electric Gooseneck Kettle down at $54.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this model debuted last summer and is now seeing a solid $25 price drop. This nearly 30% discount is among the lowest we have tracked at Amazon since release. Featuring a sleek black gooseneck design, this one is loaded with smart features including the ability to control it with both your smartphone or your voice via connected Alexa gear. You can schedule brew times, set the exact temperature for the perfect steep, or access one of the four preset modes for tea, coffee, and water. It has a 0.8L capacity and can heat up in 3 minutes – the included base ensures “up to 2 hours of heat preservation.” More deals and details below.

More Govee smart kettle deals:

There are a couple different designs of Govee’s smart gooseneck models on sale right now as well as a more standard offering with similar smart features starting at $40.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

Smart Control: Add more convenience to your daily routine. Control your electric kettle effortlessly using only your voice or a simple button press. Enjoy a hassle-free brewing experience to elevate your tea or coffee brewing.

3-minute Rapid Boiling: Rapid heating in just 3 minutes for instant warmth. Our tea kettle ensures up to 2 hours of heat preservation, keeping your drinks at the perfect temperature.

5 Versatile Modes: Our kettle offers 4 preset modes for tea, coffee, and water. With the app’s DIY Mode, you can personalize your brew by boiling water, cooling it to your desired temperature, and keeping it warm. Get the perfect beverage every time!

0.8L Capacity: Satisfy your coffee cravings with ease! The kettle capacity satisfies the daily needs of 2 people, providing 4 cups of coffee at a time. Enjoy 24/7 one-press reservations, ensuring warmth whenever you need it.

