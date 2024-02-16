Upgrade to Nespresso single-serve with a solid deal on its Vertuo Pop+ machine at $119

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $149 $119
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon is now offering the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi down at $119 shipped. Today’s offer is a Lightning deal that will be live through the end of the day or until the discounted stock runs dry. This was already one of the more affordable models in the lineup and you can now score the regularly $149 brewer at 20% off via Amazon. Now at the lowest we have tracked at Amazon outside of last year’s short-lived holiday offer, it comes within $19 of the best ever. As a recent convert to the Nespresso coffee machine world, I can confidently say that I’m impressed with the quality of the brew, and that includes both the espresso shots or the larger coffee format pods. Head below for more details. 

The Vertuo Pop+ machine above, as the name suggests, its compatible with the entire suite of Nespresso Vertuo capsules and has the ability to brew cups in five sizes (5-, 8,- 12-ounce coffees, as well as single and double espressos). It features a 37-ounce removable side water tank for easy refill action, a 30-second heat-up time, and the expected one-touch brewing. 

To get started, you can leverage some of your savings on some Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods via Amazon where you’ll find a range of options starting from under $1 a cup

Check out this particularly notable deal on the popular Krups Precise Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder as well as the following deals on alternative coffee machine options:

  • AeroPress coffee makers now on sale at Amazon from $32
  • Breville Barista espresso machine with a built-in grinder $300 off 
  • De’Longhi’s Dedica Arte Espresso Machine at $250 ($50+ off)

Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine features: 

Vertuo Pop+ offers a variety of coffee formats in 5 sizes, including 5, 8, 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. Sleek Vertuo design with 37 fl. oz. removable side water tank placement for easy access to fit tiny spaces. One-touch coffee system, 30 second heat up time, automatic used coffee pod ejection and adjustable drip tray for shorter cups. Nespresso offers an array of over 40 permanent specialty Vertuo coffees, from dark and strong to mild and smooth, as well as unique limited-edition blends and flavors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

