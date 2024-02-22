Fill your space with intelligent lights: 8-pack Govee white/color smart bulbs at $60 ($7.50 ea.)

If you’re looking to fill your space or various rooms with connected smart lighting, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering an 8-pack of its multi-color and tunable white smart bulbs down at $59.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While this might seem like a lot to spend on light bulbs, today’s deal brings the price down to $7.50 per bulb, which is among the lowest prices you’ll find. Just a single one of these bulbs is currently selling for $11 Prime shipped on sale. The 8-pack typically sells for $75 and is now matching the previous deal price we spotted at the top of the year. With today’s bundle you can outfit several light fixtures across various rooms with intelligent LED lighting and control everything from the same app or Google Assistant and Alexa gear via voice commands. More details below.

There are 16 million color options here alongside 54 preset scene modes to get the right mood as well as tunable white options (2,700K to 6,500K) for a more standard setup. The music syncing tech can have them dancing to the beat, and also joins your standard scheduling and timer action for automated convenience and saving on bills.

While not quite as affordable as today’s lead deal, if you prefer to score some Matter-certified bulbs to work alongside the rest of your supported HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa gear, the deals we are tracking on some of the latest models from TP-Link are worth a look. The single Tapo Matter smart bulb is on sale for $10 and you’ll find a 2-pack going for $18 Prime shipped right now. All of the details you need are right here.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs features:

16 Million DIY Colors: Govee smart light bulbs own millions of color and 54 preset scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one suits your moods most, bringing yourself a real fantastic lighting experience(Working Voltage: AC 120V).

Music Sync: Our smart light bulbs change color and brightness simultaneously when sounds are detected by the microphone on your phone. Note: only works when the microphone is not occupied. Download Govee Home App and enable microphone permissions.

Smart Control: Govee color changing light bulbs make it possible to control your bulbs with simple voice commands. And you’d also feel free to turn your smart light bulbs on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors, set scenes via Govee Home App.

Group Control: Wanna manipulate your smart light bulbs and other Govee smart products at the same time? Just need to set scheme and and add them in, then they can be controlled together(please connect you bulbs with stable 2.4Ghz WiFi).

