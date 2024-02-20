Linkind brings Matter to its 4-pack of Edison smart bulbs down at $51 ($12.50 ea.)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of ST58 Matter-enabled Smart Edison Bulbs for $50.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly between $60 and as much as $75 over the last few months, this is the lowest we can find and matching our previous mention. At just over $12.50 per bulb, these are both some of the only Edison-style bulbs out there with Matter and the best price we can track down from a brand we are familiar with. You can certainly find some typical multi-color Matter bulbs for less, like this 4-pack from Govee at $26, but you’re not going to get the Edison vibes with those. Head below for more details.

The Linkind Matter Edison bulbs, like just about every other Matter solution, are compatible with all smart home gear that supports the universal standard (Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and more). The Edison namesake refers to that distinct retro-style visual appearance that is great for exposed lighting fixtures, and they also feature dimming capabilities with variable temperature tuning for a warmer or more cool glow (2700K to 6500K).

While we are talking Matter gear, be sure to scope out the new low we spotted today on the brand’s mini smart plugs. You can now land a 4-pack with a per plug price landing at just over $8 a pop. All of the details you need on those are right here and be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more.

Linkind Matter smart Edison light bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certified APP or AiDot APP. Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control. The wifi light bulbs support a dimming range of 1%~100% and easy to change the color temperature(2700K~6500K) form warm white to cool white.

