meross’ smart 3-stage HEPA HomeKit air purifier covers 700-square feet at $85 low (Reg. $120)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Air Purifier for $84.79 shipped. Down from $120, it spent 2023 keeping between its MSRP and a $91 low, with each discount occurring every 2 weeks to a month. The frequency of discounts slowed quite dramatically after end of the year holiday sales, with today’s deal coming in as a 29% markdown off the going rate and landing as a new all-time low. This smart air purifier sports a three-stage H13 true HEPA filter that is designed to capture “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke, and other particles in the air.” It can cover a 700-square foot space with its 360-degree air inlet and boasts three speed settings. You’ll also receive remote app control, HomeKit support, and voice command functionality through Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and SmartThings.

meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier features:

Voice Control: Smart WiFi air purifier compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. You can control your hepa air purifier hands-free, just say “Hey Siri, turn on my air purifier”. Meross smart air purifier works with stable 2.4GHz network.

App Remote Control: Using Meross app to directly control air purifier anywhere anytime(with Internet access), always breathe fresh air when arrive at home. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need to set Apple devices like an Apple TV 4K etc. in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home WiFi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online.

3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter: With the activated carbon filter, Meross air purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke and other airborne particles in air. 【Note】We advise you to replace your filter (Search for B08Z392BXD) every 3-6 months depending on the environment and usage frequency. Meross app will send you notifications when the filter life cycle comes to under 20%,10% and exhausted.

Purification Up to 700 ft², Ultra Quiet: The compact frame and 360° Air Inlet help the air purifier fresh the air effectively. Coverage up to 700 ft², CADR 160m³/h, suitable for the bedroom, kitchen, living room and office. With a 24dB noise level at sleep mode, air purifier releases a pleasant sound, one that can easily fade into the background and not be noticed. 3 speed settings(Low, Medium, High) allows to adjust fan speeds and noise volume more flexible.

Sleek Design, Smart Operation: With a exquisite metal case and modern white finish help your air purifier fit anywhere in your home. Turn on/off air purifier and adjust fan speeds with a single easy-to-use button. Create on/off schedules or auto-off timers via Meross app to work automatically, cost under $10 a year for electricity.

