Dock your iPhone 15 or Android smartphone in Razer’s Kishi V2 USB-C controller grip at $82

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller for $82.66 shipped. This drops the iPhone 15 and Android gamepad down from its usual $100 price tag in order to mark the best price cut in months. We did last see it on sale for $5 less in December last year, and now it’s $18 off as the fourth-best price to date.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a USB-C connection that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. It also supports just about all of the popular Android smartphones.

You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. The USB-C compatibility is live following Backbone setting the pace with its existing controllers getting iPhone support. Speaking of, I just took a hands-on look at the new USB-C Backbone One controller and absolutely fell in love with the mobile gaming experience. The Kishi V2 is very similar, and should offer much of the same iPhone 15 gaming on a tighter budget.

Razer Kishi V2 features:

Rethink everything you knew about mobile gaming. Razer Kishi v2 is a universal mobile gaming controller that brings a console-class gameplay experience to your iPhone. Play the best AAA games, on your iPhone, exactly as you’d expect to play them on a game console – zero compromises.

