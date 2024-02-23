These luggage-inspired AirPods cases are now an extra 20% off on Amazon from $15

Rikka Altland
a group of items on a table

These luggage-themed AirPods cases have been all over TikTok and Instagram lately, and now they’re also on sale. miak via Amazon offers a collection of different styles with an added 20% in savings attached after you clip the on-page coupons. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. A favorite is the AirPods Pro 2 case at $15.18. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag thanks to the added savings today and an existing price cut that come together in order to save you 25%. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen, too.

These cases cover your AirPods in a design that looks like a well-traveled Rimowa suitcase. Each one is designed like the company’s signature metal luggage and features a built-in lanyard clip. There are some stickers included to add different luggage tags and allusions to having a pair of AirPods that have seen the whole world, all while protecting your earbuds with a silicone interior and polycarbonate outer shell.

Three different styles are available in today’s sale. Each one is an extra 20% off when you clip the on-page coupon, and gives all three of Apple’s earbuds the Rimowa suitcase treatment. There are tons of different styles, too. There’s the signature silver, as well as other chrome colors like rose pink, black, and more.

More on these Luggage-themed AirPods cases:

It makes your AirPods look more stylish and dynamic. Support wired and wireless charging for your AirPods. Sturdy TPU and PC provide full protection for your AirPods. Includes metal key ring to attach your AirPods to your bag. Includes various stickers to make your own customized AirPods Suitcase Case. Sturdy enough to withstand external shock and fall impact.

