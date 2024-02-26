Update: While 77-inch offer below has now jumped up in price, Best Buy is now offering one of the best prices ever on the larger 83-inch LG C3 Series model at $3,499 shipped for My Best Buy Plus members. Regularly $4,300, this is matching the short-lived Amazon price from this morning andÂ is now the best we can find.Â

While we did track a notable, wide-ranging LG sale at Best Buy this past weekend as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model LG C3 Series 77-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV. Now on sale for $1,949 shipped , this model originally sold for $3,600 and is currently on sale at Best Buy for $2,500. This is over $1,650 off the price it launchd at last year and a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, the next best deal we can find on this model is at BuyDig where it is $2,497 with a $200 Visa gift card. Head below for more details.Â

The LG C3 Series launched last year with an OLED panel that supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The NVIDIA Adaptive Sync and AMD Adaptive Sync-equipped display also features an Art Gallery mode for use between shows and movies as well as AirPlay 2 streaming, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.Â

If youâ€™re not into the higher-end LG OLED treatment above, or are just looking for a more casual display at a more affordable rate, check out this 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at $550 shipped. This more entry-level option is currently sitting at the lowest price we can find on Best Buy and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect as part of our previous deal coverage right here. Then swing by our home theater hub for more.Â

LG C3 Series 77-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the Î±9 AI Processor Gen6â€”made exclusively for LG OLEDâ€”for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.Â¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what youâ€™re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.Â

