Score a 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at $550 shipped today

Best Buy is now offering a notable price on a 75-inch Samsung smart TV. You can score the 2022 model Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for $549.99 shipped. Originally closer to $1,000, this model typically fetches $630 at Best Buy these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it certainly isn’t the latest and greatest, it is one of the more affordable 75-inch Samsung TVs we can find anywhere. For comparison’s sake, Amazon’s 75-inch 60Hz Omni Fire TV sells for $1,000 right now. If you’re not looking for all the bells and whistles and are partial to the big three TV brands, this deal is worth a look. Details below.

This entry-level 75-incher from Samsung features a 4K (2160p) display as well as HDR 10+ and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa voice command gear and features Apple AirPlay 2 streaming alongside a pair of HDMI inputs, a USB port, and Bluetooth.

If you, however, would prefer to go with a more modern solution in this price range, the 2023 model TCL 75-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV comes to mind. In fact, you can land this one at the same price right now on Amazon. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, AirPlay, and the metal “bezel-less” design highlight the feature list.

We are also tracking Amazon’s latest 55-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV down at $420 as well as this 98-inch TCL down at under $2,000, or as much as $3,000 off the going rate.

Samsung 75-inch UHD 4K Smart TV features:

See how Crystal UHD with Smart TV elevates what you watch—at a value you’ll love. Go beyond HDTV to enjoy your content in 4K resolution, and in PurColor. And with Smart TV powered by Tizenbuilt in, it’s easy to find and stream the latest shows and movies in just a few clicks. With AirPlay 2, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to the big screen. Effortlessly play videos, music, photos and more from your iPhone, iPad and Mac on your Samsung TV.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!