Best Buy 1-day Ninja kitchen sale up to $100 off: Air fryers, grills, coffee makers, more from $80

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a series of solid deals on Ninja kitchen gear to join some additional offers we have spotted at Woot and Amazon. Todayâ€™s deals are offering up a notable chance to upgrade your kitchen arsenal with everything from multi-cookers and air fryers to coffee makers, and more. Best Buy is now offeringÂ the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer down atÂ $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is currently selling for over $200 at Amazon. Todayâ€™s deal clocks in at $20 under the previous Amazon price and comes within $20 of the best we have tracked in several months there. This model features a pair of individual 5-quart air frying baskets that can prepare two different dishes at the same. Ninjaâ€™s built-in tech will also ensure both baskets finish at the exact same time no matter what you might be preparing. The DZ550 comes with an included meat thermometer alongside the ability to roast, make dehydrated snacks, bake, reheat, and more. Head below for additional details and Ninja deals.Â

More of todayâ€™s best Ninja kitchen deals:

Woot is also running a notable Ninja kitchen gear sale today, but this one features some particularly low prices on refurbished gear. One standout is the Ninja PB051 Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker down at $59.99 Prime shipped (a $6 deliver fee will apply otherwise). This regularly $100+ brewer features a modern single-serve design that can handle both K-Cups and ground beans with no extra accessories.Â

Dive into the rest of the Woot sale right here.Â

Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets. Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometerâ€”no guesswork required. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity. Optimally distributes power across each basket to cook a 6-lb. whole chicken and side as quickly as possible when Match Cook or Smart Finish is not selected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!