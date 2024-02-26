Upgrade your stream with a 20% price drop on Razer’s Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic at $120

Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren V2 Pro USB Microphone $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very brief offer at $103 for less than a day last month and a price drop to $105 last spring, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon otherwise. Among the top of the line microphones in Razer’s currently available product family, this pro-grade USB mic is designed to take your streaming, gaming, podcasting, and recording up a notch. It features a digital analog limiter to “automatically prevent clipping and peaking” alongside a built-in shock absorber to “dampen vibrations from knocks and bumps.” From there you’ll find onboard mic monitoring so you can hear yourself in a connected headset as well as your usual gain and mute buttons. Head below for more details.

You can bring spending down while stying within the Razer family by dropping down to the Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone – a sort of mid-tier option that sells for $72 at Amazon right now. But if it’s just something to upgrade from your internal option, the Razer Seiren Mini is worth a closer look and is currently sitting at $38.50 shipped at the moment.

And for something even newer that’s also geared towards gamers, streamers, and content-creators, we are still tracking some solid deals on the latest models from SteelSeries. Its new Alias microphones, available in both USB or XLR designs, are now starting from $150 shipped on Amazon with up to 25% in savings at the ready. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting in our deal coverage from earlier this month.

Razer Serien V2 Pro USB Microphone features:

Has an incredible low end that gives your voice a deep, warm quality that sounds full and clear thanks to greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

Activated via Razer Synapse, the mic’s high pass filter eliminates any background humming and buzzing so your voice can be captured as if inside a soundproof studio

By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

