SteelSeries’ flagship Alias Pro XLR Mic with mixer interface hits $246 all-time low (Reg. $330)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the SteelSeries Alias Pro XLR Mic Kit at $245.99 shipped. This one launched back in October at $330 and today is seeing a solid 25% price drop. And now, after landing in our 2023 roundup of our favorite gaming and streaming gear, it has landed at a new Amazon all-time low at $54 under the previous best. This set combines the flagship SteelSeries Alias Pro XLR mic and the stream mixer interface you’ll need to connect it to your system (Mac, PC, and more). The mic features an integrated shock mount to mitigate unwanted rumble and noise in your recordings while the interface handles double duty as a mixer with customizable controls and RGB action. The included all-in-one Sonar software has also been a real highlight for us – “mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more.” Additional details below and in our hands-on review.

If something on the more casual side of things that will still upgrade your vocals and streaming quality will work for you, save some cash and opt for the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone. This entry-level solution comes in at a much more affordable price tag, currently selling for $39 shipped at Amazon, just don’t expect to get the pro-grade XLR quality and included mixer.

For folks in the market for a clip-on solution to record anywhere, we have a few deals to scope out right now:

Razer’s clip-on wireless Seiren BT mic drops to $80

RODE’s new Wireless PRO mic system sees first discount to $356

Anker’s clip-on microphone kit with wireless charging falls to $180

SteelSeries Alias Pro XLR Mic Kit features:

Cardioid Mic designed for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, level up your stream with Alias Pro and free audio software. Pro-grade XLR connection upgrades your audio to broadcast-quality. Capture a wide range of vocals with a capsule up to three times bigger than other mics. An XLR amp with customizable controls and RGB, allows monitoring audio levels at a glance.

