Get Microsoft Office, Project, Visio & Windows 11 Pro for just $100 (Reg. $927.98)

For getting things done, Microsoft provides all the tools you need. The Ultimate 2019 Microsoft Bundle brings together an all-star team, bundling Office Pro Plus, Project Pro, Visio Pro, and Windows 11 Pro for one low price. This week only, you can get it for $99.99 (Reg. $927.98) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you’re not familiar with the four tools in this bundle, it’s worth taking a closer look. First on the menu is Windows 11 Pro. This is the upgraded version of Microsoft’s OS.

It features improved security features, like BitLocker device encryption, biometric authentication, and Windows Sandbox. You also get group device management, and support for extra CPUs.

You can further extend your toolbox with Office Professional Plus. This version of the productivity suite includes:

Word 2019

Excel 2019

PowerPoint 2019

Outlook 2019

OneNote 2019

Publisher 2019

Access 2019

Basically, everything you need to create documents, manage data, create slideshows, read emails, and more.

To help track all that work, you can use Microsoft Visio Pro. This diagrammatic tool helps you draft timelines, Gantt charts, block diagrams, fault-tree analysis, floor plans, and more.

For a wide viewpoint, you can use Project 2019 Professional. Rated 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp, this software helps you track tasks in multiple projects of any size. You can even set up logic for assignments and dependencies for assignments.

The whole line-up is worth $927, but you can get all four products on a lifetime license for only $99.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!