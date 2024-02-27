Nike Air Jordan Elements are now 40% off, coming in at $121 (Orig. $200)

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes have been added to a new collection of markdowns from Nike, and you can get yourself a pair for $121 – $70 off the original price. The Air Jordan Elements – available in four colorways – are a perfect casual shoe that will easily elevate any fit, and they are available for both men and women. These shoes will become a staple in your wardrobe and will help you stand out in the crowd. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about the Nike Air Jordan Elements.

The Nike Air Jordan Elements feature nubuck leather overlays that help provide support and structure to the shoe and a rubber cupsole that gives traction on a variety of surfaces. These shoes also feature an inner bootie made out of Gore-Tex material, which is water-resistant and will keep you dry and comfortable while battling the elements in style – there is also, of course, the iconic Nike Swoosh along the side. Grab your pair here for $121 while the sale lasts, and then head over to our Fashion Guide for more deals on shoes, clothing, and apparel.

More on Nike Air Jordan Elements:

Shift into casual mode with the Air Jordan 1 Element. Rich with iconic hoops heritage, the wardrobe staple steps up its game with GORE-TEX material and buttery nubuck leather overlays. A reflective Swoosh shines along the sides.

