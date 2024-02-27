This Ninja barista system brews espresso, single-serve pods, and full carafes at $200 ($50 off)

Alongside its Keurig brewer sale, Amazon is now offering a the Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System down at $199.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy. Regularly $250, this is a straight up $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see down in the $180 range for the holidays last year, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon otherwise to deliver one of Ninja’s most capable brewers. This model features a 19 Bar pressure system for single and double espresso shots as well over ice action alongside the ability to brew a carafe-full with your choice of ground beans and a single-serve pod system. There are nine different cup size options as well a fold-away frother for “espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.” More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, folks looking to land a more affordable single-serve option will want to scope out the latest Amazon Keurig sale event right here. There are models starting from $70 shipped in various colorways alongside a deep $150 price drop on Keurig more robust commercial model.

On the Nespresso side of things, Amazon is also still offering a notable price drop on the Vertuo Pop+ machine at $119. This regularly $149 option deliver the signature Nespresso single-serve experience at one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. And then go dive into our home goods hub for a curated selection of the best deals to upgrade your kitchen and cooking arsenal for 2024.

Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System features:

The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe. Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 4 styles: Ristretto (0.85 oz), Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz).

