Onvis HomeKit smart plugs with Matter and Thread start from $12 each (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Onvis Smart Plug with Matter for $15.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from $20, we’ve seen few discounts for this smart home upgrade since its release only a few months ago, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $14 back during the winter holiday sales season. Today’s deal comes in to land as the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low. This is one of the more affordable smart plug devices with Thread and Matter support currently on the market, giving you an ideal opportunity to upgrade your home further into the twenty-first century. Its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

You’ll also find multi-pack options for the above plugs if one is not enough, with a 2-pack currently going for $28.79 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. This drops costs down to $14 per plug, while a 4-pack is going for $47.99 shipped, after clipping the same on-page 20% off coupon, that drops it even further to $12 per plug. Linkind’s Matter Smart Plug 4-pack are also currently discounted to $32.98 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon, that takes it a step further to $8.25 per plug. If you’re not concerned with Matter supported devices, but still want to upgrade your home to smarter capabilities, Amazon is also offering the meross HomeKit Smart Plug Mini 4-pack for $30, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. By using this device as a HomeKit bridge, you’ll receive the same smart controls over whatever is plugged into them, and it even comes with a bundle opportunity to save an extra 5% off when you purchase two or more.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your outdoor space with smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the meross Outdoor Smart Plug. It is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, giving you total control of each outlet individually through the companion app – ideal for outdoor lighting.

Onvis Smart Plug with Matter features:

Super Easy Setup: Onvis smart plug is Matter-certified , skip downloading different manufacture’s app, works with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Even when your home internet goes offline, all Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly.

More Responsive with Thread: This smart plug is enabled with Thread technology, which makes it more responsive and efficient. You can control it remotely when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV.

App and Voice Control: Control your smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the app, or use simple voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Schedule and Timer: Customize your devices to turn on/off at specific times with the timer function. Allows you to set schedules for your smart devices.

Compact &Practical Design: Our smart plug avoid blocking additional outlets , the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

100% Privacy: No cloud, no registration, no data tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency

Grouping and Sharing: Create a group in your APP, connect multiple plugs to your home so you can turn on / off the connected devices at once. Share your plugs to family members, the whole family can enjoy a connected home all together.

