This meross 2-socket outdoor HomeKit smart plug falls to $21 (Save 32%), more

Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.10 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members and on orders over $25. Down from its $31 price tag, it saw regular discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them typically falling between $21 and $23. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 32% markdown off the going rate and lands at one of the lowest prices that we have tracked, all within $1 of the all-time low. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings – you’ll be able to control each outlet individually, making this smart plug a perfect addition to your holiday light displays, or any outdoor lighting in general.

If you’re in need of more sockets to cover more of your outdoor lights and devices, Amazon is also offering a deal on the 3-socket model for $25, after clipping the on-page $8 off coupon. Like the above model, this one comes compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. And if you’ve been considering getting similar plugs for inside your home, meross’ Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-pack is currently available for $21, after clipping the $14 off coupon. And if you buy two or more together, you’ll receive an additional 5% off using the on-page promo code.

If you’re looking to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the meross Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Air Purifier that sports a three-stage H13 true HEPA filter and can cover a 700-square foot space with its three speed settings and smart controls. Best Buy also has a sale taking up to 55% off LG appliances with an opportunity for extra savings for its rewards members: You’ll save $100 when buying two appliances, $300 when buying three appliances, and $500 when buying four or more appliances.

meross Outdoor Smart Plug Features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

