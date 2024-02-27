Yeedi’s self-washing Cube robot vacuum and mop with 2.1L auto-empty station now $500

The official Yeedi Amazon storefront is offering its Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Down from $600, with a $700 MSRP, it has seen only a few discounts since its release back in September, the biggest of which brought costs down to a $439 low during early Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year, amounting to a $200 markdown off the going rate and landing as the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $61 above the all-time low from November. It also currently matches the discounted rate on Yeedi’s website.

Equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power and a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, this robot’s sonic mopping technology delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance. It comes with a large 1,000ml water tank that is able to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots. Like other Yeedi models, it is able to differentiate between your floors for appropriate cleaning functions and also features a self-washing system with hot air drying – its built-in scrubber is designed to squeeze out dirty water before drying itself with hot air up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to its self-emptying system and included 2.1L dustbin, you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the repeat deal for the 2023 Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot. It combines 5,500Pa of suction power with dual-rotating mop heads for a more versatile cleaning experience, as well as a built-in AI-supported camera system for maneuverability. It also includes an auto-clean station that automatically cleans and dries the mop heads after it has finished with its tasks.

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

True all-in-one robot vacuum and mop now brings truly hands-free: yeedi cube incorporates self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying capabilities into one, brings revolutionary home cleaning experience.

Amazing high efficiency of self-empty system: yeedi cube features a unique L-shaped short tunnel design, which supports 99% dust collection efficieny by only 10 seconds，less noise disturbance, also holds up to 60 days of completely hands-free maintenance.

Self-washing system with hot air drying: yeedi cube creates the built-in scrubber to scrub back and forth with 10N force , then squeeze out dirty water for a thorough clean. Plus, yeedi self-dries the mop with 104°F hot air, keep it not breeds smells and humidity.

Rapid response mode, design for temporary stains : No more extra operations on APP, yeedi especially design a skin-friendly handle on robot, now ou can pick and place yeedi cube to tackle all unexpected stains in time.

