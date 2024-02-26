Anker’s self-washing Clean X9 Pro Cleanerbot vacuum and mop returns to $650 low ($250 off)

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is offering its 2023 Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot for $649.99 shipped. Normally $900, it saw a few discounts over 2023 since its release back in July, with the majority of them falling to the same $650 low – especially during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate, giving you $250 in savings and returning costs to the all-time low from Black Friday and Christmas.

The Clean X9 Pro combines 5,500Pa of suction power with dual-rotating mop heads for a more versatile and reliable cleaning experience. It has a built-in AI-supported camera system that allows it to maneuver your home for the most efficient cleaning paths as well as avoid everyday household objects like furniture, socks, slippers, and wires. It also includes an auto-clean station that automatically cleans and dries the mop heads after it has finished with its tasks, giving you a more autonomous experience.

For those of you looking for a cheaper alternative, you’ll also find the Clean L60 Robot Vacuum for $250. This model does not boast the extra mopping functions but does still utilize AI features alongside 5,000Pa suction to provide an autonomous cleaning robot at a fraction of the price. You can also upgrade this model with a self-empty station for $400, letting you go for 60 days without needing to worry about emptying or taking out the collected dirt and debris.

If you want to bring some of the above autonomy to your lawn care routine, check out the ongoing deals for the WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower. You’ll have three models to choose from based on your yard’s size: a 1/8-acre model, a 1/4-acre model, and a 1/2-acre model – all of them down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked. Likewise, you can also check out our recent coverage of the meross Outdoor Smart Plug which has multiple ways to upgrade your home’s outdoor and indoor smart capabilities, bringing you further into the twenty-first century.

Anker eufy 2023 Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot features:

Adaptive Pressure Mopping with Dual Rotating Mops: Pentagonal mops spin at 3 rotations per second with 1 kg of adaptive pressure to easily remove tough dirt and stains on hard floors.

Auto-Clean Station with 40°C (104°F) Heated Drying: When vacuuming and mopping is finished, the Auto-Clean Station washes and dries the mops to lingering odors.

12 mm Auto-Lift Mop: Effortlessly clean hard floors and carpets with an automatic mop that lifts 12 mm when carpet is detected for whole-home cleaning.

5,500 Pa Strong Suction: The powerful vacuum system effortlessly picks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, leaving your carpets and floors exceptionally clean after just one pass.

Accurate AI.See Detection: Avoid common household objects, including wires, slippers, and furniture with 3D ToF sensors and an AI-camera built with privacy and security in mind. Automatic App Reminders: After 10 hours of cleaning, the app reminds you to empty X9 Pro’s dust bin manually so you’ll never forget.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!