Crank up your battlestation with Crucial’s T700 Gen5 11,700MB/s SSDs on sale from $151

Amazon is now offering the Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $150.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Outside of a brief offer at $135 shortly after launch and a one-day offer at $142, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked. The same T700 drive with the integrated heatsink is now matching its second-best price at $168 as well, down from the $210 it launched at last summer. These are notable options for folks looking to upgrade their PC battlestations with speedy internal Gen5 storage that can run at over 11,000MB/s. Head below for more details.

These Crucial T700 1TB SSDs deliver some serious speed at up to 11,700MB/s (the 2TB and 4TB variants reach speeds up to 12,400MB/s). Alongside the Gen5 architecture, you’re looking at the standard 2280 M.2 form-factor as well as support for Microsoft DirectStorage – “elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC gaming handheld, we are also tracking the lowest price yet on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe Solid-State Drive as well. And for PlayStation 5 users, this morning WD_BLACK’s official 7,300MB/s SN850P SSD dropped down to $120 shipped – all of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot.

