Upgrade your PS5 with WD_BLACK’s official 7,300MB/s SN850P SSD down at $120 today

If you’re looking to breathe some new life into your PlayStation 5 for 2024, Best Buy is now offering the WD_BLACK SN850P 1TB Internal SSD with Heatsink for PS5 down at $119.99 shipped. This Best Buy Deal of the Day is also matched at Amazon. While we have seen this model go for $100 and $110 previously, stock has been in and out and deals on these official WD drives have been harder to come by over the last several months. This model launched for the first time back in June as the brand’s latest internal PS5 solution at $150, but it regularly sells for as much as $170 at Best Buy these days. It is now also $10 under the price fo the slower previous-generation model at Amazon, for comparison’s sake. Head below for more details.

The WD_BLACK SN850P is specifically designed for PlayStation 5 with the all-in-one heatsink design made to slide directly into the M.2 expansion slot on your console. Its PCIe Gen4 technology supports speeds up to 7,300MB/s, allowing folks to both store and play games directly from the drive to “eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console.”

And while we are talking PlayStation, here are the February PlayStation Plus FREE games and all of the hi-res footage from the first PlayStation State of Play showcase of 2024. Insomniac also just dished up all of the details on the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 updates coming to the experience early next month, including new game+ mode, new Spidey suits, and much more.

WD_BLACK SN850P 1TB Internal SSD with Heatsink features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!