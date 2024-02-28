Best Buy appliance sale takes up to 55% off LG wall and range ovens starting from $1,000

Best Buy is taking up to 55% off a large selection of LG appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, and dryers, with a chance to score up to $500 in extra savings for rewards members. A standout amongst the crowd is the LG 30-inch Electric Convection Smart Combination Wall Oven with Microwave for $1,278.99 shipped. Down from its $3,900 price tag, it spent 2023 keeping between its MSRP and $2,260, with a few short-lived discounts bringing costs down further to $1,999 back in the first half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a massive $2,621 markdown off the going rate thanks to it also going on clearance sale, landing as a new all-time low.

This combination wall oven sports two separate oven spaces to cover all the needs of your meal plans, ensuring you will no longer need to drop temperatures or add and remove dishes at various times to get everything cooked on time together. The upper oven measures 1.7-cubic feet with a TurboCook speed function when using its convection capabilities, as well as microwave functionality for more versatile use. The lower oven measures 4.7-cubic feet and provides its own meat probe alongside true convection capabilities that ensure a precise heat for crisper and more delicious food. The lower oven also utilizes LG’s ThinQ technology that gives you remote smart controls through its companion app to adjust settings as well as receive updates and diagnostic alerts if anything happens. Head below to learn more about what it can do.

Notable LG electric wall ovens seeing discounts:

Notable LG electric range ovens seeing discounts:

6.3-cubic foot Smart Slide-In True Convection Range with EasyClean and AirFry: $1,000 (Reg. $1,650)

(Reg. $1,650) 6.3-cubic foot Black Smart Slide-In True Convection Range with EasyClean and AirFry: $1,100 (Reg. $1,750)

(Reg. $1,750) 7.3-cubic foot Smart Slide-In Double Oven True Convection Range with EasyClean and 3-in-1 Element: $1,300 (Reg. $2,700)

Throughout this sale, Best Buy is also adding an opportunity for extra savings on these LG appliances for its rewards members. You’ll save $100 when buying two appliances, $300 when buying three appliances, and $500 when buying four or more appliances. The My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page from the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs. You can also check out some of the other appliances we’ve covered in this sale here.

30-inch Electric Convection Smart Combo Wall Oven features:

Infrared Heating (upper oven)LG’s Infrared Heating technology is a fast and flavorful alternative to outdoor cooking.

EasyClean and Self Clean3 steps. 10 minutes. 1 spotless oven.

Steam cooking (lower oven)Bring one of the healthiest ways to cook to your kitchen with steam.

SmoothTouch glass controlsSleek SmoothTouch glass controls for easy operation and cleaning.

Pre-set cooking functions (automatic pre-programmed cooking) (upper oven)Choose from 50 preset functions to take the guesswork out of cooking.

WideView Window (lower oven)The best view in the kitchen! This super-sized window allows you to easily check the progress of a meal no matter where it’s placed in the oven.

Soft Close door (lower oven)The soft close lower door means no more door slams or pinched fingers.

Gliding rack (lower oven)Access and remove your favorite dishes with ease.

Meat probe (lower oven)Check your dish’s progress without even opening your oven door.

