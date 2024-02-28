Converse takes an extra 50% off select styles with deals for the whole family from $15

Ali Smith -
FashionConverse
50% off from $15
a pair of feet wearing blue shoes

For three days only, Converse takes 50% off select styles with code LEAPDAY at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers that are currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $90. These shoes are available in fourteen color options and have sizing for men or women alike. This casual style pairs perfectly with jeans or shorts alike and will easily become a go-to for spring styling. With over 1,500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Coverse include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off apparel for men and women from $7.

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
