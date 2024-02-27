Amazon is offering select adidas gear up to 60% off: Polos, sweatshirts, socks, more

60% off from $7

Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off select styles with deals starting from $7 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find scores on polo shirts, pants, outerwear, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Go-to Printed Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $80. This golf polo shirt is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch for a full range of motion, and ventilated to keep you comfortable. I love the fun pattern of this polo and you can choose from two color options. A stylish logo is placed on the sleeve for a fun touch and it pairs nicely with shorts, pants, or jeans alike. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

