Ember’s navy blue Smart Mug 2 with wireless charging drops to $100 for today only ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 14-ounce Ember Smart Mug 2 in navy blue at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The Best Buy-exclusive navy blue model on sale here today is harder to come by on sale than just about every other option out there – you won’t even find it offered directly on the Ember site. It is also now the most affordable of the larger 14-ounce models we can find – even the smaller 10-ounce variant is selling for more than this right now though. While we did see some notable deals on these smart mugs over the holidays last year, these daily Best Buy offers are really the only chance to score the navy model at a discounted price. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled drinking vessel with an 80-minute wireless battery inside. However, you can maintain your ideal drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F) all day with the included wireless charging coaster it ships with. When connected with the free companion app, users can “remotely set your drinking temperature, save presets for all your favorite drinks, try our tea steeping timers, or personalize the smart LED to your favorite color. The Ember App is compatible with iOS and Android devices.”

If you would prefer something with a more travel-friendly design, the latest Ember’s smart Travel Mug 2+ is worth a closer look. Delivering on much of the same features as those detailed above, it comes in a more typical tumbler form-factor and comes complete with Apple Find My tech so you never misplace your travel mug again. All of the details are right here and it is now available for purchase at Amazon.

Ember Smart Mug 2 features:

Designed for home or office, Ember Mug 2 Blue Edition does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The temperature control smart mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember Mug 2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes, or all day with the included charging coaster.

