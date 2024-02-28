Ember’s navy blue Smart Mug 2 with wireless charging drops to $100 for today only ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonEmber
Reg. $150 $100
Ember Smart Mug 2 in navy blue

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 14-ounce Ember Smart Mug 2 in navy blue at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The Best Buy-exclusive navy blue model on sale here today is harder to come by on sale than just about every other option out there – you won’t even find it offered directly on the Ember site. It is also now the most affordable of the larger 14-ounce models we can find – even the smaller 10-ounce variant is selling for more than this right now though. While we did see some notable deals on these smart mugs over the holidays last year, these daily Best Buy offers are really the only chance to score the navy model at a discounted price. Head below for more details. 

For those unfamiliar, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled drinking vessel with an 80-minute wireless battery inside. However, you can maintain your ideal drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F) all day with the included wireless charging coaster it ships with. When connected with the free companion app, users can “remotely set your drinking temperature, save presets for all your favorite drinks, try our tea steeping timers, or personalize the smart LED to your favorite color. The Ember App is compatible with iOS and Android devices.”

If you would prefer something with a more travel-friendly design, the latest Ember’s smart Travel Mug 2+ is worth a closer look. Delivering on much of the same features as those detailed above, it comes in a more typical tumbler form-factor and comes complete with Apple Find My tech so you never misplace your travel mug again. All of the details are right here and it is now available for purchase at Amazon

Ember Smart Mug 2 features:

Designed for home or office, Ember Mug 2 Blue Edition does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The temperature control smart mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember Mug 2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes, or all day with the included charging coaster. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Ember

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS app deals: Townsmen, Evolution P...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from $35 in five...
Today’s best game deals: AC Mirage $30, RE4 $30, ...
New low lands on Spigen’s ‘scratch-resistan...
Eve MotionBlinds bring Siri and Thread support to your ...
Chat, game, and control Alexa gear with one of the best...
Google’s new Pixel Tablet 256GB has never sold fo...
SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL translucent Ghost gaming keyboar...
Load more...
Show More Comments