Ever misplace your tumbler? Check out Ember’s smart Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My

Ember, the maker of some of the most popular smart drinkware out there, updated its lineup with a new Apple Find My travel mug. The brand’s lineup consists of a range of smart cups and tumblers that connect with a companion app to provide custom temperature control of your hot beverages, complete with a charging coaster to keep them running all day. This same tech has moved over into the brand’s latest Ember Travel Mug 2+ – an updated version of the previous Travel Mug, but with Apple’s location tech built-in. The brand’s latest is now available for purchase and you learn more about it down below.

Ember’s new Apple Find My travel mug

Firstly, and for those unfamiliar here, let’s go over a quick refresher of what the Ember Travel Mugs are and have been capable of for sometime. The new Mug 2+, much like the previous-generation models, allows users to set a preferred drinking temperature between 120°F and 145°F (49° C – 62° C ) ”so you can enjoy your hot drink — just the way you like it — from the first sip to the last drop.” Once paired with the Ember app, users can set the desired temperature, customize presets, and more, however you can also use the “new touch display on this travel coffee mug to set your temperature without a smartphone” as well.

It features a built-in battery hidden within your typical-looking 12-ounce waterproof travel mug with a push-to-open “spill-proof” lid at the heart of the operation. This powers the mug tether-free for 3 hours before it needs to rest down on the included charging coaster – it is essentially like any other Qi wireless charging pad, just in the shape of a coaster that fits the tumbler just right (I guess all Qi pads look like coasters though). While the form-factor is an IPX7-rated one, it needs to be hand-washed – it can’t be put in the dishwasher as far as we can tell.

Where the new Ember Travel Mug 2+ really stands out from previous-iterations in the lineup is with the Apple FindMy integration. Have you ever misplaced your travel mug only to frantically retrace your steps searching for one of your most precious pieces of EDC? Well, Ember is looking to help out.

Just as you would imagine, with support for Apple Find My users can leverage Cupertino’s location network to lock down the position of the mug “iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or the Find Items app on your Apple Watch.”

The new Ember Travel Mug 2+ is equipped with device location capabilities using Apple’s Find My feature, which helps pinpoint the mug’s exact location if misplaced and can also notify you if your mug has been left behind. Available on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or Find Items app on your Apple Watch. Apple Find My Technology only included on Ember Travel Mug 2+ and used with Apple devices with the Find My App.

At this point, Apple Find My seems a natural progression for the brand’s tech, and a notable way to refresh its lineup – previous-generation Ember Mugs are sold directly on the official Apple site after all – not to mention a helpful feature for folks that often lose their drinkware. It also sold for the same price as the previous Ember Travel Mug 2 with a $199.99 list.

Look not everyone needs a cup that’s heated, connects to your phone, features Apple Find My, and comes with a coaster that charges it, but if you do, Ember is the best I’ve tested out. The brand has been a leader in the heated smart mug space for some time, expanding its lineup over the years with larger models, the cup, and a few tumbler/travel bottles along the way. There are some knock offs and competitors out there, but there is just something about the Ember design that stands out among the rest, not to mention the Apple seal of approval. There’s a touch of elegance in the minimalist look and feel of the cup with a nice balance of high-tech smarts too.

