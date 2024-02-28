Eve MotionBlinds bring Siri and Thread support to your window blinds at $155 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Eve MotionBlinds HomeKit Upgrade Kit for $155.56 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer arrives as a drop from the usual $200 price tag and marks the best discount we’ve seen. It’s the first chance to save since back over the holiday season last year and beats that previous mention by an extra $11. We previously covered what to expect over at 9to5Mac, but also break it down in detail below the fold.

If you’ve ever wanted to automate how much sunlight your home gets, Eve MotionBlinds bring smart home controls to your existing blinds with support for Siri and scheduling in tow. This kit works with HomeKit out of the box thanks to both Bluetooth and Thread connectivity, allowing you to set schedules and automations with the rest of your gear. The whole assembly features a motor that slides into the tube of your existing blinds, replacing the chain mechanism you’re likely using now.

Eve MotionBlinds features:

Enjoy the convenience of smart shading: upgrade your existing blinds and control them conveniently via app or Siri and sustainably increase energy efficiency in your home. Effortlessly set schedules on Eve MotionBlinds that automatically open and close your blinds according to your daily routine – independently of iPhone and home network. Use scenes to control all blinds and other Apple HomeKit-enabled devices at the same time. With HomePod mini, HomePod, or Apple TV as a home hub, you can control the blinds both from home or on the go.

