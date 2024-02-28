Personalize your space with Govee’s Glide Hexagon smart light panels at $80 (New low)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $130 price tag, it saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping costs to a $90 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things a step further, amounting to a 38% markdown off the going rate and landing as a new all-time low.

These hexagon light panels sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 7 included panels in any personalized configuration that you prefer. Each edge provides different colors to produce more vibrant effects like an ultra-smooth flow or gradient colors between each panel while the translucent back shell casts light onto the wall for added layering. They come with six music sync modes that will have every panel dancing along to your favorite tunes or media as well as a collection of scene effects based on nature, holiday themes, and more. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also find the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. These are the latest light panels from Govee, sporting a similar modular design that allows you to arrange the panels in any configuration. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside – far more than past models – and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination. The six sides of the panels can even be spliced together giving you virtually limitless combinations and possibilities.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app. You’ll also find Linkind’s Matter BR30 Smart Flood Light Bulbs 4-pack hitting a new all-time low. You’ll have a choice of warm and cool white lighting or more vibrant RGB atmospheres with a near-endless combination of colors – all compatible with every smart home platform.

Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit features:

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Design your hexagon light panels layout or choose from massive recommended designs in the App. Create a personalized lighting with inspiration for your gaming room, living room, bedroom and more wall decor Scenes. Suitable for Holiday decor, valentine’s day gift and gamer gifts.(Note: Please press every panel light for more than 30 seconds to ensure its stickiness. Each adapter can support a maximum of 12 light panels.)

Unique RGBIC Tech: Each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between LED wall panels. The translucent back shell design can shine onto the wall to make extra layering light for valentine’s day or gaming decor.

Visualize Your Songs: 6 kinds of Music Sync Modes make every lights panels dance to the rhythm. Turn your favorite songs, video, and gaming into a symphony of flowing light and make you enjoy a fantastic moment in house party, home theater and more

Rich Animated Effects: Select from animated multicolor scene effects based on nature, holidays, and more. Govee Home App intelligently recognizes the position of hexagon lights for seamlessly flowing rainbow-like effects across your entire design.

Smart App & Voice Controls: Experience in-depth features via Govee Home App including Music & Scene modes, daily scheduling, and sharing user-made effects. Works with Alexa & Google Assistant for hands-free control of colors, brightness, and effects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!