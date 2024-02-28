Linkind’s 4-pack of RGBTW BR30 Matter smart flood lights hits new $38 low (Reg. $56)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is offering its Matter BR30 Smart Flood Light Bulbs 4-pack for $37.59 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its $56 price tag, this 4-pack saw a small handful of discounts over 2023, with several repeat discounts dropping costs down to $42 and Christmas sales going further to a $40 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 33% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low – giving you Matter connection for $9.40 per bulb.

These smart bulbs come compatible with all smart home platforms, working alongside your other HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings Matter gear. You’ll receive universal control as well as the other usual smart home features like automated on/off functionality, smartphone remote control, and voice control too. They offer a choice of warm and cool white lighting with a brightness range of 1,800K to 6,500K, or more vibrant RGB atmospheres with a near-endless combination of colors.

If you’re looking for more options to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the on-going deal for the Onvis Matter Smart Plug (and its multi-pack options) that ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. And for more atmospheric lighting options you can learn about the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack that is also on sale. Each of the modular panels have 129 LED beads packed inside and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination – all to be arranged in whatever configuration you prefer. There is also a selection of Linkind waterproof outdoor solar lights that you can check out for ideas on how to enhance your home’s outdoor illumination and beauty.

Linkind Matter BR30 Smart Flood Light Bulb features:

Matter-Enabled: All-Round Compatibility: Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps.

Simple Setup: Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certified APP or AiDot APP.

DIY Color & Music Sync: Virtually limitless color options. Enjoy the brightest white lighting with color temperature range from 1800K to 6500K or fully immerse yourself in a world of colors. With its music sync feature, our BR30 color changing light bulbs will create a vibrant atmosphere that moves to the beat of your music.

App & Voice Control: Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control.

Set Schedules: Automate your wifi light bulbs to turn on/off at specific times and days to make your daily routines a little easier. Set your schedule using the Apple Home app, Google Home app or any other Matter-compatible app or voice assistant.

NOTE: Linkind smart light bulbs are not compatible with in-wall dimmers, which may affect normal use. Additionally, all of our smart devices only support 2.4G networks. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us.

